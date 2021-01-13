Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.56. 840,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57.

