Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 100,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.