Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,343 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,343 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. 4,979,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $100.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

