Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHPPY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Signify stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 5,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. Signify has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

