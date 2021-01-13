Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 476,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 435,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

