SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.75 and last traded at $126.55. Approximately 176,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 174,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth about $8,164,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 189.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.