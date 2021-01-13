Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €104.00 ($122.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.26.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.