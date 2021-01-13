Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.