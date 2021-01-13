Skycoin Market Cap Hits $10.44 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $361,412.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.