SLM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,692 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,848% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get SLM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.