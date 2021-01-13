SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 9.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 7,087,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,833,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 357.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

