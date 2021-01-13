SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 888,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,277. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.86 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWYUF. ValuEngine raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

