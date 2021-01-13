SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $60.04. SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.01.

In related news, insider Frederic Hervouet purchased 51,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

