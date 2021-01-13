Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $290.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $257.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

