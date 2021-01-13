Smith Barney Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Smith Barney Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.76.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

