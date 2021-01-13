Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMGZY stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

