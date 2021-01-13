Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.82 ($20.96).

Shares of EPA GLE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.64 ($20.75). 3,740,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.32 and its 200-day moving average is €14.52.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

