SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.28.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $346.30 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

