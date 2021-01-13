Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,858. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

