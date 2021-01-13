Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. 637,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 700,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

