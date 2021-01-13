Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 14,764 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 723,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. 1,200,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

