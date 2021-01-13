Sonora Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 65.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Biogen stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.67. 940,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,459. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.