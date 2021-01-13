Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The stock has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.24 and a 200 day moving average of $501.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

