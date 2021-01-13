Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. 2,114,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,802. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

