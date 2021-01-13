Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in UGI by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. 1,030,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

