Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California."

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock worth $15,269,657. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

