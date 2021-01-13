Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 6,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

