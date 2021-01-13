SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.