Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,931 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.96.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

