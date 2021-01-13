Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,790 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 2,192,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $289.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.