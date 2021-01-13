Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 14,715 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 1,317,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

