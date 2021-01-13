Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 37,123 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

