Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 96,529 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $119.18.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

