Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.45. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.