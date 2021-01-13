Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.