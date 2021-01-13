Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. 107,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

