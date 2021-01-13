S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 71.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 31.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.05. 1,928,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

