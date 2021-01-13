S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,795. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.