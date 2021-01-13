Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,888 shares of company stock worth $194,929.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

LOV stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 69,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,438. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

