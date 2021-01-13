Sparkle Loyalty 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,242.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 55% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $149,899.09 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,749.33 or 0.87362415 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.