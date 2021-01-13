SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Tatro Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

