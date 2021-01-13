SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

