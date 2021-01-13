SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.06

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.06 and last traded at $147.06, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

