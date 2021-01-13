SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,543. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.