SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.32 and last traded at $102.64. Approximately 7,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

