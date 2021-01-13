SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.83. 15,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.46. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $159.80.

