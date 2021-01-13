SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Position Increased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.