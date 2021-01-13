Sport and Leisure (SNL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.31 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and $621,396.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00104873 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00301285 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

