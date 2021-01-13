Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

