Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $3.55 billion. Square reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

SQ traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.92. 7,304,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 372.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,153,655 shares of company stock worth $238,750,693 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.